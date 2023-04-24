'Gold-Blooded' Warriors fans ecstatic following Game 4 nail-biter

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State fans were able to take a breath after an intense Game 4 of the Warriors playoff series with the Sacramento Kings inside Chase Center Sunday afternoon.

"I've been a Dubs fan my whole life, I did my whole room blue and yellow with the official colors and everything," said David Shield, who came to the game with his family from San Mateo. "It just means a lot to be able to come to a playoff game and this atmosphere is unmatched."

Fans acknowledged the quality of the Kings' play in this series. The excitement around the series has built up a new rivalry between the two Northern California teams.

"I think it's been sort of a big brother - little brother relationship for a while." Shields said. "(The Kings) have the upper hand on us right now so it's sort of like when your little brother is beating you for the first time. We still got some tricks in the bag so you know I think we'll beat them this series."

Many fans showed up early to get to their seats including Breanna McNair and Julyssa Sandoval. They are also longtime fans of the team but this was Sandoval's first time attending a game in person.

"I'm just excited. This is my first game here so I'm pumped! I'm ready to support," she said.

Ahead of the game, they were both feeling confident that, with the home crowd cheering them on, the Warriors would tie the series. McNair admitted that the Kings should not be underestimated.

"We're at Chase Center and Chase Center always brings the energy," McNair said. "I didn't expect it. I was, you know, we would get in and take care of business."

Fans traveled from around the state, coming from Oakland, the Peninsula, Solano County, the Central Valley and Watsonville. Jon Coma came to celebrate his wife's birthday.

"I'm excited, it's my first NBA game ever. I'm like 'Oh my god!' I'm an adrenaline junkie right now," Kristeel Coma said.

After the game, fans said they were thrilled to see the Warriors win even by just one point. Some said their blood pressure was still high from the intensity of the game, especially the fourth quarter. Some were prepared to see the series go to Game 7.

Shields and other fans were particularly pleased to see Draymond Green play again after he was suspended before Game 3.

"I think Draymond Green is the most criminally underrated player in the entire league," Shields maintained.