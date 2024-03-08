Man robs convenience store in Glen Ellen, leaves jar of marijuana behind for store clerk

Authorities in the North Bay arrested a man who allegedly held up a convenience store at gunpoint this week and left a jar of marijuana behind for the store clerk.

The robbery was reported at about 11 a.m. Tuesday at a store in Glen Ellen, an unincorporated area of Sonoma County.

The suspect reportedly walked into the store in the 13000 block of Arnold Drive and allegedly demanded the money from the cash register. When the clerk refused, the suspect showed him a handgun tucked in his waistband, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

The clerk asked the suspect to let other customers leave, and the suspect agreed.

"Once the other customers left, the suspect took cash out of the register and drove away. He left a jar of marijuana for the clerk," the sheriff's office said on social media.

Detectives identified the suspect using surveillance footage. He was arrested the next day in the 400 block of Lovall Valley Road in Sonoma. Authorities also served a search warrant at his home and found evidence linking him to the robbery, including a replica gun.

The suspect, a 34-year-old Sonoma man, was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony robbery.

The suspect allegedly broke a jail phone during the booking process and received an additional charge of misdemeanor vandalism. He is currently being held on $101,000 bail.