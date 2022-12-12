Watch CBS News
Girl, 17, jumps from car to escape attempted kidnapping in Stockton

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — A teenager suffered minor injuries when she jumped out of a vehicle to escape an attempted kidnapping in Stockton, authorities said Sunday.

This happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Mission Road and Monterey Avenue.

The Stockton Police Department said the victim, 17, was walking in the area when the suspect offered her a ride.

She got into the vehicle, but when she changed her mind and wanted to leave, the suspect refused, police said.

The suspect was only described as a Hispanic man and the vehicle was an older white truck.

CBS13 Staff
