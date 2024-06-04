Girl, 11, dies after drowning at Alameda Creek on Memorial Day

An 11-year-old girl died after drowning in Alameda Creek on Memorial Day, the Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

On May 27 just before 6 p.m., Fremont Police officers responded to Alameda Creek adjacent to Niles Canyon Road, north of Mission Boulevard, on a report of a drowning.

As officers arrived, they saw community members attempting to pull a child out of the water after she got stuck against the flow control structure, the Sheriff's Office said.

Several people had swum into the water to try and save her, and the responding officers also entered the creek to help, along with Fremont Firefighters.

The girl, Dana Nino Gonzalez, was rushed to the hospital where, despite everyone's efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries and died.

"This tragedy saddens us," said the Sheriff's Office on Facebook on Tuesday night, which also thanked all the community members and first responders who assisted in trying to save Gonzalez.