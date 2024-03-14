Watch CBS News
Streets near Gilroy City Hall shut down due to police investigation

GILROY – Law enforcement activity Thursday morning shut down two roads near Gilroy's City Hall, police said.

In an alert issued at 8:09 a.m., the Gilroy Police Department said its officers, along with the city fire department, are conducting an investigation in the area of West Seventh and Rosanna streets. 

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes as the affected roadways are blocked and access to them will be very limited.

Police said the City Hall parking lot is still accessible from Church and Seventh streets.

There were no further details about the police activity immediately available.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 9:49 AM PDT

