18-year-old suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Gilroy

GILROY – Police in Gilroy arrested a man Friday night on suspicion of homicide one day after a shooting victim was brought to a hospital and later died.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, an officer was at Saint Louise Hospital on an unrelated matter when the victim was brought in. While staff provided life-saving measures, the victim succumbed to their injuries.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of family, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the shooting stemmed from an incident on the 2100 block of Columbine Court.

Police were able to identify a suspect, who was arrested on the 900 block of First Street around 7:20 p.m. Friday. The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Edwin Sanchez, was booked on suspicion of homicide.

According to jail records, Sanchez is being held at the Santa Clara County Jail without bail. Authorities did not say when he would appear in court.

Police said Saturday that the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to reach Detective Cat Fraide by email or by calling 408-846-0335. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 408-846-0330.