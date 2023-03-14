Man confronting car thief in Gilroy shot dead; Suspect arrested after Highway 101 chase

GILROY -- A Gilroy homicide suspect was arrested early Tuesday morning near Salinas following a chase along U.S. Highway 101.

Gilroy Police said officers responded at about 12:24 a.m. to a report of a hit-and-run crash on the 1300 block of Pheasant Drive and found a man on the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. It was determined the 33-year-old victim had confronted someone who was stealing his car, and during the confrontation, the car thief shot the victim and fled in the victim's car.

The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

A California Highway Patrol unit located the victim's vehicle and attempted to pull it over but instead, the car fled and CHP officers began to chase it along southbound Highway 101. The chase ended at Somavia Road just south of Salinas after officers deployed a spike strip.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. He was not identified.

The Gilroy Police Department said it would release more details of the investigation as they become available. Anyone with information about the case was urged to contact Gilroy Police Detective Jason Greathead at (408) 846-0373 or jason.greathead@cityofgilroy.org. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling the tip line at (408) 846-0330.