Watch CBS News
South Bay News

Gilroy police arrest suspect connected to recent fire, robbery

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Morning 7/8/2023
PIX Now Morning 7/8/2023 10:13

GILROY -- Police in Gilroy on Friday arrested a suspect in connection to a fire set at a business and a robbery that occurred earlier in the week.

At approximately 4 p.m., officers arrested Chase Harlow, a 26-year-old Gilroy resident, for allegedly starting a fire at a business in the 800-block of First Street and burglarizing a business in the 8800-block of San Ysidro Avenue.

Chase Harlow
Chase Harlow. Gilroy Police Department

When officers contacted Harlow, they were able to uncover evidence connecting him to the arson investigation, according to the police department.

Harlow was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Gilroy police are still looking for the suspect in the fires set to multiple garbage dumpsters in apartment complexes around the city. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Catalina Fraide at (408) 846-0335.

First published on July 8, 2023 / 3:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.