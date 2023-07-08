Gilroy police arrest suspect connected to recent fire, robbery

GILROY -- Police in Gilroy on Friday arrested a suspect in connection to a fire set at a business and a robbery that occurred earlier in the week.

At approximately 4 p.m., officers arrested Chase Harlow, a 26-year-old Gilroy resident, for allegedly starting a fire at a business in the 800-block of First Street and burglarizing a business in the 8800-block of San Ysidro Avenue.

Chase Harlow. Gilroy Police Department

When officers contacted Harlow, they were able to uncover evidence connecting him to the arson investigation, according to the police department.

Harlow was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Gilroy police are still looking for the suspect in the fires set to multiple garbage dumpsters in apartment complexes around the city. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Catalina Fraide at (408) 846-0335.