Gilroy police arrest student after fight, stabbing at Christopher High School

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Police in Gilroy arrested a Christopher High student after a physical altercation between two teen boys in the school's locker room ended with one stabbing the other, according to authorities.

According to a press release issued by the Gilroy Police Department, on Thursday just before noon, Gilroy officers responded to Christopher High School at 850 Day Road after receiving a report of a stabbing. An initial investigation by officers determined that that two male students were involved in a fight in the school's locker room when one of the students pulled out a knife and stabbed the other student. 

Police said staff at Christopher High and the School Resource Officer quickly intervened to stop the altercation. The suspect was taken into custody and held until additional officers arrived to the school, according to authorities. First responders with the Gilroy Fire Department provided immediate received immediate treatment for the victim, who was subsequently transported to a local hospital. 

No information regarding the victim's condition was provided.

Police said a "code-blue" lockdown was initiated at the school to ensure student safety and allow officers and detectives to investigate the incident. Police said there was no ongoing threat to students or staff at the school and the lockdown was lifted at approximately 1 p.m.
 
The juvenile suspect was arrested for charges related to this incident and he was later transported to Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall, police confirmed.

When contacted for comment regarding the incident Christopher High School officials said that an email was sent to families and staff informing them of the stabbing and noting that counselors were available onsite at Christopher High to provide support to students requesting it. Additionally, district leadership were also at the school to provide support or information as needed through the end of the day.  

Gilroy Police said there is an active investigation of the incident and ask anyone with information or video related to the investigation to contact Detective-Sergeant Kenneth Ellsworth at (408)846-0331 or Kenneth.ellsworth@cityofgilroy.org. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling (408) 846-0330. 

