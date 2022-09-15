Watch CBS News
Crime

Gilroy police arrest 2 drivers following separate fatal hit-and-runs

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now
PIX Now 08:02

GILROY – Police in Gilroy arrested suspected drivers in two separate hit-and-run crashes that killed pedestrians earlier this week.

The first crash was reported about 8:54 p.m. Monday in the area of Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way.

A gray or charcoal-colored SUV, later determined to a silver 2020 Jeep Cherokee, reportedly hit a pedestrian and fled the scene, Gilroy police said.

Emergency crews responded and began first aid but the pedestrian, a Gilroy man, died at the scene. His name was not released.

The suspected driver, 54-year-old Gilroy resident Derek Shingu, turned himself into police on Wednesday morning, police said.

gilroy-hit-run-suspect-091422.jpg
Derek Shingu is accused in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian near Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way in Gilroy on September 12, 2022. Gilroy Police Department

Shingu was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in death or injury, and vehicular manslaughter.

On Tuesday, police responded to a second hit-and-run at the intersection of First Street and Wren Avenue, where a 92-year-old Gilroy man riding a mobility scooter was found unconscious in the roadway, according to police. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. His name was not released.

The driver fled the scene, but police identified the suspected car using a recently-installed license plate monitoring system.

A 16-year-old boy was identified as the suspected driver and arrested, police said.

He was booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in death or injury, and vehicular manslaughter.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 9:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.