Body found near Gilroy confirmed to be missing woman; ex-boyfriend accused of murder

GILROY – The ex-boyfriend of a South Bay woman who has been missing for over two months is accused of murder, after authorities identified her remains.

According to Gilroy Police, 33-year-old Alyssa Salazar was reported missing by her family on August 10. Relatives said she frequented the Gilroy and Salinas areas and was last seen in late July.

During the investigation, detectives were led to a property just south of Gilroy in unincorporated Santa Clara County, where human remains were found. Police said Wednesday that the medical examiner confirmed the remains were of Salazar and that detectives believe her cause of death was a homicide.

Detectives have identified Salazar's ex-boyfriend, 31-year-old Iban Alfaro Escobedo, as the suspect. Escobedo was already in custody at the Santa Clara County Jail on charges related to a previous case against the victim, police said.

Police did not say when Escobedo would be in court on the murder charge.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Jason Greatead of the Gilroy Police Department at 408-846-0373. Tips can also be shared anonymously by calling 408-846-0330.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there are resources. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233 (TDD: 1-800-787-3224) and provides free and private help in more than 100 languages.

Additional resources can be found on the California Courts website.