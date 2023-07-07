Gilroy police seek person of interest following series of arsons

GILROY – Police in Gilroy are searching for a person of interest following a series of recent suspicious fires.

In a statement Thursday, police said the fires have occurred in various locations across the city located in southern Santa Clara County. Preliminary evidence suggests the fires were intentionally set.

No injuries resulting from the fires have been reported. Additional details about the fires were not immediately available.

Police have released two photos of the person. One of the photos appears to show a man wearing a black cap, a black t-shirt with a graphic, a black jacket with white stripes and green shoes.

The other photo shows a man on a bicycle wearing a black cap, gray t-shirt, dark pants and white shoes. The man in the second photo was also carrying what appears to be a black backpack.

Photos of a person or persons of interest following a series of suspicious fires in Gilroy. Gilroy Police Department

Anyone who may see the person of interest is asked to call the Gilroy Police Department at 408-846-0350 or 911 if it's an emergency.

Meanwhile, tips can be submitted to Detective Catalina Fraide at 408-846-0335 or anonymously by calling 408-846-0330.