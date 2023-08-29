50 people to become U.S. citizens before Wednesday's Giants / Reds game at Oracle Park

SAN FRANCISCO – For the first time in the Oracle Park's history, 50 people from 27 countries will become U.S. citizens before a San Francisco Giants game on Wednesday.

Before the Giants play the Cincinnati Reds, citizen candidates will be introduced by Richard Valeika, director of U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services' San Francisco office.

U.S. Northern District of California Senior District Judge Charles Breyer will administer the Oath of Allegiance before making the candidates' citizenship official.

Baseball fans are encouraged to take their seats by noon to witness the naturalization ceremony.