Giants, Oracle Park host annual Holiday Heroes event supporting at-risk youth

SAN FRANCISCO – Oracle Park and the San Francisco Giants played host Tuesday night to the annual "Holiday Heroes" event, focusing on giving back and supporting at-risk children in the Bay Area.

Organized by the Wender Weis Foundation for Children, the celebration aimed to spread holiday joy to at least 400 underserved children.

Celia Guevara, a San Francisco resident, expressed her excitement about sharing the experience with her son.

"I brought my four-year-old son, Jacob, so he can see what it is like to give back and be part of such a wonderful community that all comes together in the Bay Area. So it's his first holiday here at Holiday Heroes, so I'm sure it won't be his last, so we're very excited," Guevara told CBS News Bay Area.

The Wender Weis Foundation for Children, the driving force behind the event, strives to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need during the holiday season.

"It's just wonderful. I think it just tightens up all the craziness that we get so involved in the day-to-day that we forget just to pause and enjoy the moment, so opportunity gives you a reason to just to see the magic of the holidays and what it represents," Guevara said.

Oracle Park underwent a festive transformation, becoming a winter wonderland with decorations, entertainment, and special activities for the children.

Amy Wender, a representative of the foundation, highlighted the anticipation for the event, saying, "We have organizations reaching out, saying that kids have been asking all year if they're going to be able to come back to our event... we had a waiting list of our sponsored children, and I have to say we have all our kids sponsored and families who can't afford to buy tickets and they wait all year long just to come."

News personality Amy Gutierrez, who played a key role in organizing the event, expressed the hope of exposing children to unique experiences.

She said, "For so many kids, we were able to expose them to all of this, which is our hope… unfortunately, we're not at that point, but the ones that do get to come out here and experience something most people don't get to do. Most people do not get to sit on the dirt of a Major League infield, but beyond that is the joy that has surrounded this event and the idea of giving back."

Jacob and his mom, Celia Guevara, fully embraced the festive atmosphere, exploring various activities. Celia mentioned their plans, saying, "We're going to check out some of the vendors, probably go down on the slide, maybe some bubbles, and even see Santa Claus."

The Holiday Heroes event not only brought smiles to the faces of the attendees but also emphasized the spirit of giving back during the holiday season.