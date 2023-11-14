Giants hire pitching, bullpen coaches in latest additions to Bob Melvin's staff

SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco Giants continue to fill out their coaching staff under new manager Bob Melvin, hiring pitching and bullpen coaches with significant Bay Area ties.

In a statement Tuesday, the team announced that Bryan Price has been hired as the new pitching coach. Born in San Francisco, Price attended Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley and UC Berkeley.

The #SFGiants announced the following additional hires to their 2024 Major League coaching staff under new manager Bob Melvin:



Pitching Coach - Bryan Price

Bullpen Coach - Garvin Alston pic.twitter.com/zrUr28a7IQ — SFGiants (@SFGiants) November 14, 2023

During his three-decade coaching career, Price had previously been the manager of the Cincinnati Reds and pitching coach for the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Reds and Philadelphia Phillies.

Price has had extensive experience working with Melvin in Seattle, Arizona and most recently with the San Diego Padres, where Price served as a senior advisor to the Major League staff.

The Giants also announced Garvin Alston, who served as pitching coach for the Giants Triple-A affiliate Sacramento River Cats since 2020, will be the team's new bullpen coach.

In his 19 seasons coaching, Alston has spent most of his coaching career in the Oakland A's organization, including roles as a minor league pitching coach, minor league rehab pitching coordinator and minor league pitching coordinator. Alston has also served as a coach with the Minnesota Twins and Padres organizations.

The latest announcement follows a trend of coaching hires with previous ties to either the Bay Area or the team, which started with Melvin, a former Giants catcher who grew up on the Peninsula and had served as manager of the A's between 2011 and 2021.

Last week, the Giants announced that Matt Williams would rejoin the Giants as third base coach. A five-time All-Star, Williams played for San Francisco from 1987-1996.

The #SFGiants welcome the following new hires to the 2024 Major League coaching staff under new manager Bob Melvin:



Bench Coach - Ryan Christenson

Third Base Coach - Matt Williams

Hitting Coach - Pat Burrell pic.twitter.com/1IAMepVvOo — SFGiants (@SFGiants) November 11, 2023

The Giants also hired Pat Burrell as the team's hitting coach for next season. Also a Bay Area native, Burrell joined the Giants in 2010 and was part of the team that brought the first of three World Series championships in five seasons to San Francisco.

Additional members of the coaching staff for the 2024 season include bench coach Ryan Christenson, first base coach Mark Hallberg, assistant pitching coach J.P. Martinez, hitting coach Justin Viele, assistant hitting coach Pedro Guerrero and assistant coaches Alyssa Nakken and Taira Uematsu.