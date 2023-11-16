"Ghosts U.K." premieres tonight on CBS and Paramount+

Crumbling country mansion Button House is home to restless spirits who have died there over the centuries. Each a product of their time, they're thrown together for eternity, resigned to squabble over mundane daily gripes. But their lives – or rather afterlives – are thrown into turmoil when a young couple unexpectedly inherit the peaceful derelict house and plan to turn it into a bustling hotel. Cue all kinds of comedy chaos, with every day truly a matter of life and death.

"Ghosts U.K." makes It's U.S. debut Thursday at 9 PM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

In the premiere episode, "Who Do You Think You Are?", young couple Alison and Mike Cooper inherit an estate with resident ghosts from across the ages who attempt to haunt them into leaving the property. Following an accident caused by one of the ghosts' antics, Alison finds that she can see and hear them.