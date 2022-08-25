George's Hideaway in Guerneville to become Sonoma's latest Project Homekey site

GUERNEVILLE – The quaintly rustic George's Hideaway in Guerneville was once home to cocktails, storied ghosts and even a brothel, but now it will become Sonoma County's sixth Project Homekey site for homeless individuals or those at risk of homelessness.

The approval for the site came from the state Department of Housing and Community Development on Wednesday. Project Homekey converts vacant or underused buildings into state-funded supportive housing for people who need it. It works under a "housing first" model, which posits that people need the stability of a roof over their head and basic services before they can tackle larger challenges such as mental health and substance issues.

Sonoma County is expecting up to $6.3 million from the state to renovate the site and create eight permanent units of housing inside the building and up to 13 tiny homes on the property.

"There has been strong support from our community for years to transform the historic tavern into a service center site," said Supervisor Lynda Hopkins in a statement.

The board approved the purchase of George's Hideaway earlier this year, shelling out $985,000 to acquire the property.

The nonprofit West County Community Services will manage the supported living site, which will offer physical and behavioral health care, case management, and help for those hoping to transition into permanent housing elsewhere.

To date, Sonoma County has created 220 new Project Homekey housing units, the county said.