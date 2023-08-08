Genentech fined $158K over hazmat violations at South San Francisco facility

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – Biotech firm Genentech will pay more than $150,000 in fines to settle claims of alleged hazardous waste violations at its facility in South San Francisco.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday that the company will pay $158,208 in civil penalties after the inspectors found violations at three locations in August 2021.

"When a company fails to comply with hazardous waste storage and monitoring requirements, that company puts workers and communities at risk of harmful exposures," said Martha Guzman, the agency's Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator.

According to agency officials, inspectors found the company stored waste without a permit, did not meet requirements related to monitoring hazardous waste air emissions, failed to mark equipment and record it correctly and failed to perform required inspections of emissions control equipment.

Inspectors said they also found the company failed to maintain overfill protection controls for a hazardous waste talk and identified hazardous waste manifests that did not include all necessary federal waste codes.

"EPA is committed to enforce the laws that keep people safe," Guzman went on to say.