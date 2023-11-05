As Gaza deaths mount, U.S. Jews divided in support of Israel

PALO ALTO -- It's been a month since the initial attacks by Hamas on Israel sparked a violent retaliation in Gaza and, as Israel faces criticism for its military offensive, many supporters are drawing a hard line about who is a friend or a foe.

The Z3 Conference in Palo Alto is meant to foster a closer relationship between American Jews and Israel. After what happened on Oct. 7, the agenda for Sunday's conference changed. Speakers addressed several hundred Jewish supporters of Israel but the most emotional moment came when those with kidnapped family members spoke. One man's daughter was abducted by Hamas at the Israeli music festival and is still being held.

"She and all the hostages deserve to be free," he told the audience. "And I ask you here to support the families, support Israel and make sure that they're free."

As the battle for public support rages on, Israel has been pilloried by Palestinians in the U.S. who accuse the state of wantonly killing civilians in Gaza in their pursuit of Hamas. Weekly demonstrations in San Francisco are drawing many American Jews, like Sara Norman, who disagree with what they see happening in Gaza.

"Israel is not Judaism," she said. "I'm a Jew and I have my faith. It is not a state. Israel is a state. Those are two different things and that is often lost."

"From the river to the sea! Palestine will be free!" It is that message, often seen and heard at the rallies, that convinces Israel supporters that the true desire is not just the end of bloodshed in Gaza but the elimination of Jews and the state of Israel.

Dr. Samantha Vinokor-Meinrath, who hosted a workshop on antisemitism at the Z3 Conference, said it's OK to criticize the decisions of the Israeli government but she, like many, believes there is an undercurrent of Jew-hatred in recent protests.

"It's not socially acceptable to say 'I don't like Jews.' It's very socially acceptable to say, 'I'm against Israel.' And if 'Israel' is able to be that proxy for 'Jew,' antisemitism can be anti-Zionism and we, as a society, can be way too comfortable with that distinction," she said.

A young woman named Avia is an Israeli exchange student living in Palo Alto. She said she considers any criticism of Israel to be de facto antisemitism.

"They can't just say, 'Oh, we're just criticizing Israel but we're not declaring war against Jews.' That's not true. Once you declare war against Israel -- even if it's an online war -- you're declaring war against Jews."

At Saturday's Palestinian rally in San Francisco, Clara Pinsky said that, from an early age, she and other American Jews have been pressured to have allegiance to Israel.

"I don't think criticism of the state of Israel has anything to do with antisemitism. I don't think, if you're for Palestine, that you're against Jews," Pinsky said. "I'm very proud to be a Jewish person who has, for many years, stood up against the occupation and certainly stand up against this genocide that's happening."

Back at the conference, Jonathan Wornick dismissed that argument.

"Just like we have crazy uncles in the family on any subject, we have crazy members of the Jewish community who want to side with the terrorists," he said.

Nevertheless, with even some in the American Jewish community breaking ranks, Israel finds itself once again under attack.

"It's hellish right now to be pro-Israel or just a Jew in the world," Wornick said. "Once again. We never thought it would be the case but it is hellish to be a Jew."