GAYPEC held in San Francisco Castro District to welcome LGBTQ APEC attendees

GAYPEC reception held in the Castro District for LGBTQ APEC attendees

GAYPEC reception held in the Castro District for LGBTQ APEC attendees

GAYPEC reception held in the Castro District for LGBTQ APEC attendees

A reception party was held in San Francisco's Castro District to welcome LGBTQ APEC attendees.

Organizers said the goal of GAYPEC is to bring together LGBTQ APEC attendees from around the world and show them what San Francisco's LGBTQ community has to offer.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman's office put on the event to show attendees, especially those from other countries that may not have LGBTQ protections, what a world with those protections could look like.

State Senator Scott Wiener, Mayor London Breed, and Assemblymember Evan Low stopped by GAYPEC.

Low told KPIX he has been spreading the word about GAYPEC all week but said several delegates told him, even though they wanted to, they wouldn't be able to.

Still, several attendees from countries around the world did show up.

Local performer, Curveball told KPIX it was nice to see such a big crowd.

Assemblymember Low said many of the attendees of APEC told him they plan to stay in the city long past when the summit ends to really explore all that this city has to offer.