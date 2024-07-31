California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs executive order to boost infill housing development on vacant lots

SACRAMENTO – California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that he has signed an executive order that aims to jumpstart infill housing development projects.

The executive order was coupled with a $94 million award to 15 counties to also support building on infill sites.

Newsom's action comes as part of California's push to build 2.5 million new homes by 2030.

"Empty lots and vacant buildings in cities throughout our state could be transformed into much-needed housing; Californians literally cannot afford for us to ignore these opportunities," Newsom said in a statement.

Developers and municipalities alike have been eyeing infill projects, like in Sacramento where plans are in the works for a renewal of one of the oldest blocks in the city.

According to the governor's office, the executive order will primarily try and lower the costs of getting infill housing projects started.

"We're cutting the unnecessary red tape and costs standing in the way of building new affordable homes for Californians," Newsom said in a statement.

A total of 25 projects across 15 counties – Butte, Colusa, Del Norte, El Dorado, Humboldt, Kings, Imperial, Madera, San Benito, Shasta, Sutter, Tehama, Tuolumne, Yolo, and Yuba – were awarded infill infrastructure grants, Newsom stated. The grants will purportedly support the development of 1,661 new homes.