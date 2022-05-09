Gas main rupture forces evacuations in El Granada

EL GRANADA, San Mateo County (CBS SF) -- A construction crew ruptured a gas main in El Granada Monday, prompting a number of evacuations along with a shelter-in-place advisory for dozens of homes in the coastside Peninsula town.

Cal Fire said the crew hit a two-inch gas line, prompting a response by North County Fire, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and Pacific Gas and Electric crews.

GAS MAIN BREAK: An SMC Alert is going out to dozens of homes in El Granada to shelter-in-place. A construction crew hit a 2-inch gas main. Coastside Fire, @NoCoFire @SMCSheriff @PGE_SFPeninsula responded. 17 homes close to site were evacuated. pic.twitter.com/8oR6CSEH1w — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) May 9, 2022

Seventeen homes close to the site were evacuated, while another 35 homes were sheltering in place, Cal Fire said.

The homes advised to shelter in place were along Paloma Avenue (between Sonora Avenue and Avenue Balboa), Valencia Avenue (between Carmel Avenue and Almeria Avenue), and Montecito Avenue (between Avenue Balboa and Valencia Avenue), according to an alert from San Mateo County.

As of 3:24 p.m., PG&E estimated it would take another 30 minutes to have the leak isolated and said that Montecito Avenue will be closed until 8 p.m.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.