Gas main break in Kensington prompts shelter-in-place order

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Residents are being ordered to shelter in place in part of Kensington on Tuesday morning because of a gas main break.

Kensington police issued an alert shortly after 9:15 a.m. about the gas main break in the area of Cambridge and Yale avenues.

People living in the area are ordered to shelter in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area until the main is repaired. 

