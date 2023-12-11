Watch CBS News
Gas leak in El Cerrito fixed; shelter-in-place lifted

CBS/Bay City News Service

EL CERRITO — A shelter-in-place was lifted Monday afternoon after a gas leak was fixed on Bonnie Drive in El Cerrito, police said.

The leak was located in the 600 block of Bonnie Drive and did not pose an immediate danger, according to an alert sent by El Cerrito police shortly before 1 p.m.

Firefighters, police and PG&E worked to fix the problem, police said.

Around 2:30 p.m., police advised that the leak had been fixed and lifted the shelter in place.

First published on December 11, 2023 / 2:13 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

