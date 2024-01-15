Gas leak leads to shelter-in-place at San Jose mobile home park

A mobile home in East San Jose was evacuated and neighbors are sheltering in place after a gas line was severed by contractors on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly before 1 p.m. in the 2900 block of Moss Hollow Drive.

SJ Fire and PG&E respond to gas leak San Jose Fire Department

A private gas line was severed by contractors working in the backyard of a residence," the San Jose Fire Department said on social media. "The primary residence has been evacuated and immediate neighbors are sheltering in place."

PG&E is securing gas to the community so repairs can be made, according to the fire department.