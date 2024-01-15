Gas leak leads to shelter-in-place at San Jose mobile home park
A mobile home in East San Jose was evacuated and neighbors are sheltering in place after a gas line was severed by contractors on Monday afternoon, authorities said.
The incident was reported shortly before 1 p.m. in the 2900 block of Moss Hollow Drive.
A private gas line was severed by contractors working in the backyard of a residence," the San Jose Fire Department said on social media. "The primary residence has been evacuated and immediate neighbors are sheltering in place."
PG&E is securing gas to the community so repairs can be made, according to the fire department.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.