Gas leak forces major road closure in Dublin, according to police

DUBLIN -- Police in Dublin on Tuesday afternoon announced the indefinite closure of Dublin Boulevard due to a gas leak.

In a tweet, Dublin police said the road near the border with Pleasanton just north of I-580 would be closed in both directions between Tassajara Road and Brannigan Street.

A Sutter Health hospital is located at the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Tassajara Road where the closure begins.

Authorities said additional information would be provided as details become available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.