Gary Payton II's return key for Warriors defensive rotation for Game 2

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Gary Payton II's stats don't jump off the page at you, but his absence from the Golden State Warriors defense during the Boston Celtics pivotal Game 1, fourth-quarter surge was hard not to notice.

Payton has emerged this season after years of struggling to find a place in the league. The last player signed to a contract heading into the season by the Warriors, Payton quickly began to chisel out playing time with his dogged defense and highlight reel dunks.

By the time the playoffs began, Payton found himself in the starting lineup assigned with attempting to slow Memphis star Ja Morant.

Then the injury happened in Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals. Payton was going up for a layup when Dillon Brooks chased him down and swung his arm, hitting the Warriors guard across the head.

The blow knocked Payton off balance. He fell to the ground and immediately grabbed at his left arm with 9:08 left in the first quarter. Officials reviewed the play and quickly ruled it a Flagrant 2, sending Brooks to the locker room.

X-rays revealed Payton had suffered a fractured elbow. He hasn't play since as head coach Steve Kerr lost a valuable counter balance in his matchup lineup.

While Jordan Poole is a gifted offensive threat, he has liabilities on defense. Payton made up for that in the guard rotation.

Kerr told reporters Saturday, Payton will see action in Sunday's Game 2.

"The other night, I would have put him in in special circumstances," Kerr said. "Maybe a late-game stop. I didn't feel comfortable playing him significant minutes yet. I thought and the training staff felt like he needed a little more time. I anticipate that he will be available for more than that tomorrow because the last couple of days have gone pretty well and he's feeling better."

Payton says he's still sore, but ready to contribute.

"I'm available, ready to go," he told reporters on Saturday. "Just waiting on the call."

When asked about his elbow, Payton said he'll manage the pain.

"Just will and heart," he said of playing injured. "Like I said, it's the biggest stage and the biggest moment and the biggest players on the plant, highest level. Whatever it is, find a way to get through it and just manage it."

Payton also voiced his frustrating being forced to watch Boston's remarkable fourth quarter from the bench.

"Frustrating. It's frustrating," he said. "But I think coach is going to call me when it's the right time. I'm just going to try to be ready for him and my teammates and go out there and try to make a difference.

Boston star Marcus Smart, who has a friendship with Payton and his Hall of Fame father, Gary Payton Sr., said it will be good to see him recovered enough to play. The elder Payton was in Boston earlier in the playoffs to give Smart his Defensive Player of the Year award.

"Me and Gary had a relationship even before the award, just the things coming out of college and watching his tapes and him telling me I remind him of him," Smart said. "And then to see his son, who's a spitting image, comes in, and we all know what he can do on that end, too."

"So it's special to be on the same court with that guy, and I'm glad to see him back from his injury and excited to really get that opportunity to go up against him."