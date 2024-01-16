Fuel tanker partially overturns in San Rafael's Terra Linda district

Police closed a roadway in San Rafael due to a tanker truck that partially overturned onto its side early Tuesday morning.

The portion of Northgate Drive between Manuel T. Freitas Parkway and Las Gallinas Avenue was closed following the truck's mishap, the San Rafael Police Department said on social media around 5:30 a.m.

HAPPENING NOW - TRAFFIC ALERT - PARTIALLY OVERTURNED FUEL TRUCK CLOSES NORTHGATE DRIVE:



Northgate Drive between Manuel T. Freitas Parkway and Las Gallinas Avenue is closed due to a partially overturned fuel truck. There are no evacuations required at this time. There is a… pic.twitter.com/xw9wjunxv5 — San Rafael Police Department (@SanRafaelPolice) January 16, 2024



Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes, as there is no estimated time for reopening the roadway.

According to police, they received calls about a partially overturned fuel truck in the area shortly before 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers saw the rear fuel tanker trailer was on its side with fuel leaking out of the vehicle.

The leak was controlled with sand barriers and a hazardous materials team was sent to clean up the spilled fuel while authorities called for help for the gasoline tanker to be raised back up, according to police.

The driver was not injured and cooperated with first responders, police said. There were no evacuations required.

The cause of the crash was still being investigated.

