Frost advisory issued as San Francisco Bay Area faces another chilly night

The National Weather Service said it'll be another cold one, issuing a frost advisory for Sunday night into Monday morning for parts of the Bay Area.

Sunday is forecasted to be the final night of widespread chilly to cold conditions across the region before a subtle warming trend.

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday night, but are still expected to dip into the 30s away from the coast/urban centers.

The advisory covers parts of the South Bay into Monterey County, where temperatures will likely get down into the mid-to-low 30s overnight.

It'll still be cold in the rest of the Bay Area, with temperatures in the high 30s and low 40s in some areas, which can be dangerous for unsheltered people. The NWS says to protect "people, pets, plants, and pipes from the cold."

Patchy fog will once again be possible across the North Bay Valleys with pockets of dense fog. Seasonable weather to start the work week with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

It appears there will be a pattern change mid-week and beyond as the Pacific becomes more active again. A decent upper level jet will march its way across the Pacific, opening the storm door again with rain possibly returning to the region as early as Wednesday.