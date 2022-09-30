Front-loader wrecks cars, smashes into house in San Francisco construction mishap

SAN FRANCISCO -- A construction vehicle mishap in San Francisco caused severe damage to a home and several cars Friday, police and fire officials said.

The crash happened at around 10 a.m. on the 3900 block of San Bruno Avenue. The fire department said a front loader ran into "several" cars and the front of a house.

FRONT LOADER INTO BUILDG--3970 SAN BRUNO AVE, A CONTRUCTION FRONT LOADER INTO A HOUSE, SEVERAL CARS AND FRONT OF HOUSE DAMAGED, NO INJURIES 11:30 AM - 12:50 PM pic.twitter.com/gSG2lYwk4Y — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) September 30, 2022

Police said officers who arrived found the front loader still partially blocking the roadway and was awaiting a tow. The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately available.

No injuries were reported. The crash caused San Francisco Muni to temporarily reroute the 8-Bayshore and 9-San Bruno bus lines.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text with SFPD.