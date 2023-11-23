Friendsgiving Fiesta gives new arrivals in Santa Rosa a family-style Thanksgiving

SANTA ROSA -- Suzanne Harris of Santa Rosa has been turning Thanksgiving into a celebration of friendship and inclusivity, hosting a "Friendsgiving Fiesta" since 2018. Her unique dinner isn't just about the traditional Thanksgiving feast. It's about embracing individuals without family in California and offering them a sense of belonging.

"I'm about to bring the beauty of friendship into my home so they feel at home," Harris shared enthusiastically, underscoring the importance of creating a welcoming atmosphere for those who might feel alone during the holiday season.

The event, held at her Santa Rosa residence, is a gathering of friends-of-friends, most of whom lack family in the Bay Area. Harris's inspiration for the celebration stemmed from her own experience while traveling. She understands the significance of feeling welcome and embraced in foreign lands.

"Whenever I've traveled around the world, I have realized how important it is to feel at home ... I have friends from so many different countries and winter is lonely, especially if you don't have family here," she explained.

Harris's "Friendsgiving Fiesta" isn't just about food and festivity; it's an embodiment of her belief in the power of connection. Even amid the preparations for the celebration, which involves cooking and organizing, Harris emphasizes the importance of music, mentioning the Colombian and Cuban band, Son Chévere, which was scheduled to perform.

Reflecting on the genesis of the event, Harris, who serves as the community impact director of United Way of Wine Country, shared her personal journey.

"My kids moved out and my family moved to another state and another country and I just felt disconnected. I thought 'Well, now it's the time of your life to create it for yourself.'"

The event, growing in size and diversity each year, is expected to host around 50 people from countries like Ukraine, Colombia, Mexico, Cuba and Ecuador. Harris sees this gathering as an opportunity to create joy and foster connections, especially during challenging times.

"What you do is that you start at home, you start with who's lonely here, who's at war here. It's just about opening your door," Harris said, highlighting the essence of inclusivity and compassion that embodies her Friendsgiving Fiesta.