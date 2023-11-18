2 friends visiting Santa Cruz get into scuffle, one dies

SANTA CRUZ -- A man in his 30s died Friday after a physical altercation turned fatal on the 600 block of Front St., according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Officers responded to a 911 call at 10:58 p.m. about a fight between two men and, upon arrival, located an unconscious male victim on the ground. Despite life-saving measures administered by Santa Cruz Fire and AMR paramedics, the victim was later pronounced dead at the local hospital.

SCPD Investigators found that the two subjects involved in the altercation, both in their 30s, were friends visiting the Santa Cruz area from out of state.

Due to unspecified reasons, the pair got into an argument that escalated into a physical confrontation while walking together in the 600 block of Front St.

According to authorities, the victim fell to the ground during the fight, losing consciousness. The perpetrator stayed at the scene and was taken into custody for voluntary manslaughter.

The identities of the suspect and victim will not be released until the victim's next of kin are alerted per a SCPD press release. The motive behind the altercation is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the the Santa Cruz Police Department Investigations Division at (831) 420-5820.