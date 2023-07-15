Friday-night shooting in Pittsburg leaves 1 dead, another wounded

PITTSBURG -- A man was killed and another was seriously injured Friday in a shooting in Pittsburg.

Pittsburg police responded to the 2100-block of Crestview Lane at 5:12 p.m. after reports of gunshots heard in the area.

Around the same time, two men with gunshot wounds drove into the police department parking lot and summoned officers. The driver, a 21-year-old man from Antioch, was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition but stable. The passenger, a 24-year-old man from Antioch, did not survive.

Officers responding to the scene located evidence of a shooting on Crestview Lane where the gunshots were originally reported, police said.

Due to this being an active investigation, the identities of the victims are being withheld.

Pittsburg police ask anyone who has information related to this case to call the department at (925) 646-2441 or Detective Gutierrez at (925) 252-4095.