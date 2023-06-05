Watch CBS News
Freon gas leak leads to Pittsburg Safeway store evacuation; 1 hospitalized

PITTSBURG -- A Freon gas leak at an East Bay Safeway store Monday led to the business being evacuated and one employee being hospitalized, authorities said.

According to Contra Costa Fire officials, units were dispatched to the Safeway store on Bailey Road in Pittsburg  at approximately 12 p.m. following reports of a gas leak. Arriving firefighters determined there was a Freon leak from a refrigeration unit and the store was immediately evacuated. 

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District's public information officer Twitter account posted about the incident.  

Authorities said one Safeway employee was transported to an area hospital after experiencing difficulty breathing.  So far, there is no word on the employee's condition or if the store has reopened.

