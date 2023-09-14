Fremont residents warned against alarm-permit scammers posing as police officers

FREMONT – Residents in Fremont were warned this week against scammers posing as police officers going door-to-door, asking for renewal of alarm permits.

The Fremont Police Department said in a news release Wednesday that officers recently learned of suspicious activity in which an individual knocks on the door of a residence and tells the house owner that their alarm permit is expired.

Scammers also ask for verification of validity of alarm permits, police said.

Fremont police emphasized that its officers do not go door-to-door requesting alarm permit verification or renewal.

Those with relevant information or have seen suspicious activity are urged to contact Fremont police at (510) 790-6800, option 3, or to call 911.