Bomb threats targeting private schools in Fremont found to be without merit

FREMONT – Classes were canceled at two private schools in Fremont on Monday after receiving bomb threats which later were determined to be without merit, police said.

The schools, with four campuses in the city, received the threats around 6:25 a.m. According to police, the message claimed that explosives were inside of the schools.

In response, all four campuses sent students home for the day. The names of the impacted schools were not announced.

Police, along with school officials, searched the campuses and no suspicious devices were found. Officers learned that this email threat affected schools nationwide.

According to the Los Angeles Times, threatening emails sent to schools in Southern California on Monday were similar to emailed threats sent to schools in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania last week.

The FBI has been contacted and is investigating, Fremont Police said.