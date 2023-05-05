Fremont police seek two missing 10-year-old girls considered at-risk
FREMONT -- Two 10-year-old girls are missing in Fremont Thursday evening.
A Fremont Police Department spokesperson said the girls are from the Celia Court neighborhood of the city's Ardenwood area.
Both girls are Asian, stand 4'7" tall and weigh 50 pounds.
Dhaneissa Set has long straight hair and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes.
Nailah Johnson has long, dark curly hair in a ponytail. She was wearing a white and tan letterman jacket with white hood, distressed blue jeans, black and white Converse shoes and a light gray backpack.
Anyone who sees the girls or knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Fremont police department at (510) 790-6800.
