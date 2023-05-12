Fremont police standoff ends peacefully, no one hurt

PIX Now -- Thursday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom

FREMONT - An hours-long standoff between Fremont police officers and a man barricaded inside an Irvington District apartment ended peacefully late Thursday afternoon when the suspect surrendered.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The man surrendered just before 6 p.m.

The situation began after 2 p.m. at the Briarwood Apartments, located in the 4200 block of Bay Street.

A Fremont police spokesperson said they received a call about a possible home invasion.

Officers responded to the location along with a Special Response Team unit and, throughout the afternoon, attempted to negotiate with the suspect.

During the incident, police officers closed Bay Street between Grimmer Boulevard and Chapel Way. The police spokesperson said the incident was not considered a threat to public safety.

As of 6:45 p.m., Fremont police officers have cleared the scene. Bay Street has also been reopened.