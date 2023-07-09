Fremont police seize more than 2,300 fireworks during Fourth of July festivities

FREMONT – Police in Fremont seized more than 2,300 rounds of firecrackers during the Fourth of July festivities last week, as the city continues to enforce its total ban on all fireworks within its borders.

The Fremont Police Department said it responded to a total of 89 requests for service over the phone and on the Fremont App in relation to illegal fireworks on July 4.

During this 4th of July, we responded to 65 calls for service & 24 Fremont App requests regarding illegal fireworks. Police, Fire, and City staff proactively made contact at numerous locations. More info: https://t.co/JIYuyOFUnT pic.twitter.com/D2POc2YBuM — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) July 6, 2023

They confiscated at least 2,335 firecrackers and issued nine citations for Fremont residents caught setting off fireworks.

Meanwhile, the Fremont Fire Department responded to 90 fireworks-related calls for service.

They also helped nearby communities address their respective fireworks and emergency response incidents during last week's holiday.

Fremont enforces a total ban on fireworks within city limits, reiterating the prohibition on its website in June.