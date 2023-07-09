Watch CBS News
Fremont police seize more than 2,300 fireworks during Fourth of July festivities

FREMONT – Police in Fremont seized more than 2,300 rounds of firecrackers during the Fourth of July festivities last week, as the city continues to enforce its total ban on all fireworks within its borders. 

The Fremont Police Department said it responded to a total of 89 requests for service over the phone and on the Fremont App in relation to illegal fireworks on July 4.  

They confiscated at least 2,335 firecrackers and issued nine citations for Fremont residents caught setting off fireworks. 

Meanwhile, the Fremont Fire Department responded to 90 fireworks-related calls for service. 

They also helped nearby communities address their respective fireworks and emergency response incidents during last week's holiday. 

Fremont enforces a total ban on fireworks within city limits, reiterating the prohibition on its website in June.

