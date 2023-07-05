Fremont police: Man linked to 'prolific' catalytic converter ring also facing firearms charges

FREMONT – A man linked to what police described as a "prolific" catalytic converter theft ring has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, including weapons violations.

The Fremont Police Department said Wednesday that the arrest follows an eight-week investigation into the group, which is suspected in numerous catalytic converter thefts in Alameda and Santa Clara counties.

According to officers, the suspects became more violent. In at least two instances, a firearm was brandished toward victims.

During their investigation, police determined that suspects were using a stolen vehicle to commit the thefts and they tracked down the vehicle to one of the suspect's homes.

On June 22, police apprehended two suspects at a home in Hayward. Officers said two stolen catalytic converters were in their possession.

After obtaining a search warrant for the home, police said high-capacity magazines, three unserialized "ghost guns" and a fully-automatic firearm were recovered.

Firearms that Fremont Police said were seized from a home of a catalytic converter theft suspect. Fremont Police Department

One of the suspects, identified as 23-year-old Nestor Lealsumale, has since been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office with grand theft, possession of a machine gun and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Police did not say when Lealsumale would appear in court on the charges.

On Wednesday, police said the investigation is ongoing and the search for additional suspects continues. Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the Fremont Police Department's investigations unit at 510-790-6900.