Fremont police arrest suspect in city's first homicide of 2023

FREMONT -- Police in Fremont have a suspect in custody after a homicide late Thursday afternoon on Paseo Padre Parkway, between Stevenson Boulevard and Sailway Drive.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, a witness contacted Fremont police after seeing an altercation between two men near Stevenson Boulevard and Paseo Padre Parkway in the area of a Chevron gas station and Fremont Central Park.

Responding officers found a male victim lying on the ground suffering from severe injuries. Officers provided emergency medical aid and summoned paramedics but the victim succumbed to injuries at the scene.

Chopper video of the scene showed multiple police units at the scene with the gas station cordoned off by police crime tape. What may have been the victim's body was covered by a yellow tarp at the scene.

A critical incident has occurred near Paseo Padre Pkwy and Stevenson Blvd. Please expect police activity in the area for the next few hours. There are no suspects outstanding and no public safety concerns at this time. We will release additional details as soon as we’re able. pic.twitter.com/dyydUyMIdP — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) February 17, 2023

The lone suspect was located in the area and placed under arrest. Police said there are no outstanding suspects and no threats to the community at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact Fremont Police Detective Brent Butcher at 510-790-6900, or email bbutcher@fremont.gov.



This is Fremont's first homicide in 2023.