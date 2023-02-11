Fremont police detective dies after being found unresponsive in Livermore home

FREMONT -- Investigators are trying to determine what caused the death of a Fremont police detective who was found unresponsive at his Livemore home last month.

Fremont police said Friday the department was contacted on Jan. 30 by the Livermore Police Department after officers had responded to the home of Fremont Police Detective Matthey Kerner at about 2:00 a.m. and found him unconscious.

First responders performed life-saving measures and took Kerner to a local hospital, where he died a short time later, police said.

The Livermore Police Department was conducting the investigation and the case has been classified as a death investigation and turned over to the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau. The ," said Fremont Police Chief Sean Washington. exact cause of death was unknown.

Fremont police said the Initial investigation suggests no evidence of trauma or injury. An autopsy and toxicology report were pending.

"We send our deepest condolences and sympathy to the family. Our department is devasted by the tragic loss of Detective Kerner," said Fremont Police Chief Sean Washington in a press statement. "We are heartbroken and experiencing a great deal of sadness as a result of losing our colleague."

Washington said his department has notified the Alameda County District Attorney's Office about Kerner's passing and has hired a third-party investigative service to conduct an internal investigation to help determine the cause.

Private services were being organized by Kerner's family.