Fremont police arrest student for threatening campus violence on social media

FREMONT – Police in Fremont arrested a juvenile student Wednesday for allegedly threatening violence on campuses over social media.

Officers said in the early morning hours, police became aware that the suspect was making threats to commit violence against others. Police said the suspect is a student of the Fremont Unified School District.

"Based on the threats, it was believed the juvenile had access to a firearm," the department said in a statement.

During the investigation, officers were able to identify the juvenile. Officers also contacted the district and worked with school resource officers to ensure safety at schools.

The suspect was arrested before school hours, away from campuses, police said. A search yielded a replica gun with an extended magazine.

Police did not reveal the campuses involved in the threat. The suspect's name was not released.

According to officers, the case is being reviewed by the juvenile district attorney.