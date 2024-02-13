Fremont police arrest man suspected of attacking, sexually assaulting woman

Fremont police arrested a man suspected of attacking and sexually assaulting a woman who was walking alone Tuesday night.

Police said the attack happened in the area of Fremont Boulevard and Eggers Drive, which is near Washington High School, around 9:10 p.m.

The woman told police she was walking alone when someone pulled her to the ground and struck her several times. Police said she was then sexually assaulted.

Nearby residents noticed what happened and stopped the suspect from leaving the area.

Police identified him as 27-year-old Marvin Velasquez of Fremont. He was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping with intent to rape, sexual penetration with a foreign object, assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury.

He is being held in the Santa Rita Jail and has an arraignment on Feb. 15.

Police said the suspect and victim did not know each other, and they are also releasing his photo due to the violent nature of the crime. If there are any other victims or witnesses, police ask that Detective Blanchet be contacted at 510-790-6900 or rblanchet@fremont.gov.