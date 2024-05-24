Fremont police arrest 4 for passing counterfeit currency

Police in Fremont on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of four people suspected of passing counterfeit at local businesses.

The investigation into the counterfeit money began on May 14, at approximately 11 a.m. when an officer responded to a store on the 46800 block of Warm Springs Blvd after the store manager reported two separate incidents of suspects passing counterfeit U.S. currency at the store. The first incident occurred on May 11 and the second happened two days later.

The store manager said the counterfeit currency was discovered after it was passed through a counting machine. Surveillance video from store cameras revealed images of the suspect and the suspect vehicle, though the car's license plate was not visible due to the image quality. Community cameras were utilized to determine the suspect vehicle's license plate.

Investigating officers believed the suspects were passing counterfeit bills in other nearby shopping areas in Fremont and conducted focused checks in search of the suspect vehicle. On Sunday, officers located the suspect vehicle in front of a store on the 46400 block of Mission Blvd.

Officers detained the two occupants in the suspect vehicle, with an additional two suspects detained when they exited the business after passing counterfeit currency. All the suspects were found counterfeit cash in their in possession and one of the suspects also had an outstanding arrest warrant for making counterfeit currency.

The four suspects were identified as 41-year-old San Jose resident Daniel Gonzalez, 25-year-old San Jose resident Ricardo Cuevas, 27-year-old San Jose resident Isabel Siqueiros and 33-year-old Fremont resident Claudia Siqueiros. They are facing charges of making or issuing unauthorized money and conspiracy.