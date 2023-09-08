Watch CBS News
Crime

Police activity impacts Mowry Avenue near I-880 in Fremont

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now Afternoon Edition headlines -- 9/8/2023
PIX Now Afternoon Edition headlines -- 9/8/2023 08:51

FREMONT – Police in Fremont are asking the public to avoid a stretch of Mowry Avenue near Interstate 880 due to police activity Friday afternoon.

Around 1:25 p.m., the department told residents to avoid the area of Mowry Avenue and Farwell Drive. Police did not give an estimated time to clear the area.

Additional details about what prompted the advisory were not immediately available.

The Fremont Unified School District announced Friday that nearby Mattos and Azevada elementary schools are sheltering in place due to the police activity.

"No students are in danger, and this is a precautionary measure," the district said on its website.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.

First published on September 8, 2023 / 2:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.