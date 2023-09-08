Police activity impacts Mowry Avenue near I-880 in Fremont

FREMONT – Police in Fremont are asking the public to avoid a stretch of Mowry Avenue near Interstate 880 due to police activity Friday afternoon.

Around 1:25 p.m., the department told residents to avoid the area of Mowry Avenue and Farwell Drive. Police did not give an estimated time to clear the area.

9/8/23 as of 1:25 p.m. Please avoid the area of Mowry Ave and Farwell Dr due to police activity. Currently, there is no estimated time to clear the area. pic.twitter.com/6eGXNCn3XF — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) September 8, 2023

Additional details about what prompted the advisory were not immediately available.

The Fremont Unified School District announced Friday that nearby Mattos and Azevada elementary schools are sheltering in place due to the police activity.

"No students are in danger, and this is a precautionary measure," the district said on its website.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.