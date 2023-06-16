Police identify mother, children killed in murder-suicide in Fremont

FREMONT – Authorities have released additional information and confirmed the identities of a mother and two children who died in a murder-suicide at a home in Fremont earlier this month.

The victims of the incident have been identified as 28-year-old Evelin Lemus Garcia, 4-year-old Estefany Florian Lemus and 1-year-old Emiliano Florian Lemis. Police said Friday that the names were released in cooperation with the Alameda County Coroner's Office and the father / husband of the victims.

"The father/husband hopes that releasing the names of his loved ones may bring awareness to mental health and mental health services for others in need," police said in a statement.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on June 5, officers and firefighters responded to the 40000 block of Inglewood Common in the city's Irvington area to investigate the death of three people.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two young children and their adult mother deceased in their apartment. A preliminary investigation led detectives to believe the incident was a murder suicide.

"Our department offers our sincerest condolences for the family and friends impacted by this tragedy," Fremont Police Chief Sean Washington said at the time of the incident. "Loss of life is always difficult, especially when the loss involves children."

A knife was located at the scene and whether or not it's the murder weapon will be determined by forensic testing. Police said in their update on Friday that they were nearing the end of their investigation.

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline - Dial 988

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a trained listener, call 988. Visit 988lifeline.org for crisis chat services or for more information.

The Veterans Crisis Line - Dial 988, Press 1

The Veterans Crisis Line connects veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential hotline, online chat, or text. Dial 988 and Press 1 or visit veterancrisisline.net for crisis chat services and more information.

Crisis Text Line - Text SAVE to 741741

The Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To text with a trained helper, text SAVE to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.