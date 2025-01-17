Fremont police searching for mother, 2-year-old daughter believed to be at-risk
Fremont police are looking for a mother and daughter who have gone missing.
Samantha Carranza-Gomez, 20, and her 2-year-old daughter Zaida Carranza were last seen on Christy Street in a beige motorhome with paper license plates and taped up windows.
Carranza-Gomez is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 122 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She may have tattoos on her arms and back.
Her family told police they haven't heard from her recently.
Anyone with information can call police at (510) 790-6800, option 3.