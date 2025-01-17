Fremont police searching for mother, 2-year-old daughter believed to be at-risk

Fremont police are looking for a mother and daughter who have gone missing.

Samantha Carranza-Gomez, 20, and her 2-year-old daughter Zaida Carranza were last seen on Christy Street in a beige motorhome with paper license plates and taped up windows.

Carranza-Gomez is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 122 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She may have tattoos on her arms and back.

Samantha Carranza-Gomez of Fremont, who has been reported missing along with her 2-year-old daughter (not pictured). Fremont Police Department

Her family told police they haven't heard from her recently.

Anyone with information can call police at (510) 790-6800, option 3.