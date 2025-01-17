Watch CBS News
Crime

Fremont police searching for mother, 2-year-old daughter believed to be at-risk

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now afternoon edition 1-17-2025
PIX Now afternoon edition 1-17-2025 13:05

Fremont police are looking for a mother and daughter who have gone missing.

Samantha Carranza-Gomez, 20, and her 2-year-old daughter Zaida Carranza were last seen on Christy Street in a beige motorhome with paper license plates and taped up windows.

Carranza-Gomez is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 122 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She may have tattoos on her arms and back.

samantha-carranza-gomez-011725.jpg
Samantha Carranza-Gomez of Fremont, who has been reported missing along with her 2-year-old daughter (not pictured).  Fremont Police Department

Her family told police they haven't heard from her recently. 

Anyone with information can call police at (510) 790-6800, option 3.  

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.