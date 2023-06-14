Watch CBS News
Local News

Fremont police ask public's help locating teen girl missing since June 5

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now 6 a.m. 6/14/23
PIX Now 6 a.m. 6/14/23 11:40

FREMONT -- A teenage girl has been missing for more than a week from Fremont, and police said Wednesday they are asking for help locating her.

Arely Curiel, 16, was last seen June 5. She is known to frequent Hayward and the Tri-City area. 

Curiel is about 5 feet 1 inch tall and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information about where Curiel might be is asked to call Fremont police at (510) 790-6800 and select option 3.

bcn-20230614-arelycuriel-01.jpg
The Fremont Police Department is asking for help locating Arely Curiel,16, Hispanic female approximately 5'1, 165lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Curiel has been missing since June 5, 2023 and is known to frequent the Tri-City and Hayward areas. Fremont Police Department via Bay City News

First published on June 14, 2023 / 11:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.