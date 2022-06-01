Man accused of stealing copper pipes, wires from Fremont school

FREMONT – Police in Fremont arrested a man over the Memorial Day holiday weekend after he allegedly stole copper pipes and wires from a middle school campus.

Around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Hopkins Junior High located at 600 block of Driscoll Road on reports of a burglary. Officers said a storage container on campus was broken into and some items were stolen.

Officers were called again later in the day, around 4 p.m., after a construction worker reported that the suspect may have returned to burglarize classrooms.

When officers arrived at the school and set up a perimeter, police said they heard a saw being used, before the suspect was seen exiting from a door and fleeing on an electric skateboard. Officers then chased the suspect on foot through campus until he reached a nearby ravine.

Suspect in a metal theft at Hopkins Junior High School in Fremont being apprehended by police on May 29, 2022. Fremont Police Department

The suspect was then spotted entering a residential area near Kensington Drive and jumped the fence into a backyard, police said. As police set up another perimeter, the suspect left the backyard and onto a street when he was met by a police K-9 and an officer.

Police said the suspect then surrendered.

During a search of the school, police said the suspect had been cutting copper pipes and wires. He had also prepared what was described as a "large batch" of pipes to steal.

Metal pipes that police said were burglarized from the campus of Hopkins Junior High School in Fremont on May 29, 2022. Fremont Police Department

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Aaron Hosmer of Santa Cruz, was arrested on charges of burglary and resisting arrest.

According to jail records, Hosmer is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.